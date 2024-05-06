'Ramdroh' and 'Rashtradroh' in DNA of Congress and 'INDI Alliance' : CM Yogi Adityanath

"The Congress and SP have a history of opposing Lord Ram... In such circumstances, one should never place trust in them," he said.

According to the statement, he alleged that the "INDI alliance's manifesto" promises complete freedom to minorities to consume food and beverages of their choice.

"In reality, the majority of society reveres the cow and vehemently opposes its slaughter, whereas the minority community favours beef consumption. Under no circumstances will we grant individuals the liberty to consume (food) according to their preference, regardless of the cost we may have to bear for upholding this principle," he said, according to the statement.

He emphasised that for the nation to become strong, prosperous, self-reliant and developed, it is imperative to re-elect the Modi government for a third term.

"So far, voting has taken place on about 200 seats in two phases. We observe renewed enthusiasm among the people to reinstate the Modi government. This is not sudden but a result of the transformative changes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last decade," he said.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of attempting to withdraw cases against terrorists during its tenure.

"The court vehemently opposed this move, cautioning that today they talk of withdrawing cases, tomorrow they might honour them with Padma Awards. Subsequently, the court intervened and halted the Samajwadi Party's actions. This action of the government is dangerous and condemnable," he said.