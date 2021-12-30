Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the US road safety regulator said.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.

"Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.

Tesla shares were down 1.1 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

