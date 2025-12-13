Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC, JioStar deny media rights rift, reaffirm India broadcast deal ahead of T20 World Cup

Clarifying the speculation, both organisations said the existing media rights agreement is “fully in force” and that JioStar continues to be the ICC’s official media rights partner in India.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 06:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 06:36 IST
Sports NewsIndiaT20JioICC

Follow us on :

Follow Us