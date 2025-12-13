Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala local body polls 2025: UDF surges ahead, BJP leads in state capital; setback for LDF

While the UDF leads in the overall tally, the NDA is well ahead in Thiruvananthapuram corporation but is facing a tough fight in Palakkad and Pandalam municipalities where it was in power.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 06:42 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Left Democratic FrontUnited Democratic FrontNational Democratic Alliance

Follow us on :

Follow Us