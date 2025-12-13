<p>Thiruvananthapuram: With the counting for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala">Kerala </a>local body polls underway, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have reasons to cheer, while the anti-incumbency factor seems to be hitting the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front.</p><p>While the UDF leads in the overall tally, the NDA is well ahead in Thiruvananthapuram corporation but is facing a tough fight in Palakkad and Pandalam municipalities where it was in power.</p><p>Former director general of police and retired IPS officer R Sreelekha won as BJP candidate in her maiden electoral contest in Thiruvananthapuram.</p> .Kerala local body elections | Results to be declared on December 13; counting begins at 8 am.<p>Out of the six corporations, UDF is leading in four and LDF and NDA in one each. In 2020 LDF won five and UDF one.</p><p>Among the 87 municipalities, UDF is leading in 54, LDF in 29 and NDA in one. In 2020 it was LDF - 35, UDF - 45 and NDA - 2</p><p>Of the 14 district panchayats UDF is leading in eight and LDF in six, while it was LDF-11 and UDF-3 in 2020.</p> .<p>UDF leads in 75 block panchayats, LDF in 64 and NDA in one. It was 108 for LDF and 44 for UDF. </p><p>With regard to grama panchayats UDF leads in 404, LDF in 368 and NDA in 27. It was 514 for LDF, 375 for UDF and 23 for NDA.</p><p>Kerala PCC president Sunny Joseph said that the people voted against the anti-people policies of the LDF government.</p>