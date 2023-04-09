Tesla to build Shanghai gigafactory to make energy storage product: Report

Tesla to build gigafactory in China's Shanghai

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Apr 09 2023, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 16:12 ist
Tesla logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Inc will build a gigafactory in Shanghai to make the Megapack energy storage product, Chinese state media outlet Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Elon Musk's automaker will break ground on the plant in the third quarter and start production in the second quarter of 2024, Xinhua reported from a signing ceremony in Shanghai.

The factory will initially produce 10,000 Megapack units a year, equal to around 40 gigawatt hours of energy storage, to be sold globally, Xinhua said

