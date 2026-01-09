<p>The uncertainty surrounding <em>Parasakthi</em> has ended now that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film a U/A certificate following requested changes.</p><p>Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela and Atharva and is now locked and loaded for its theatrical debut. The audience can watch the film in cinemas starting from January 10, 2026.</p>.<p>The producers of <em>Parasakthi</em> shared the exciting news across social media, taking to X to make the formal announcement and confirm the film's status with fans. They wrote: A fire that speaks to all ages 🔥#Parasakthi censored with a U/A - striking theatres worldwide from Tomorrow #ParasakthiFromPongal #ParasakthiFromJan10. (sic)</p>.Cancellation rumours debunked: Sivakarthikeyan’s 'Parasakthi' to set for record-breaking 65 screens in France.<p>The announcement provides a significant boost to the industry, particularly following the delay of Thalapathy Vijay’s <em>Jana Nayagan</em>. Fans are already celebrating the fact that <em>Parasakthi</em> will now enjoy a solo release, making it the definitive cinematic treat for the festive season.</p>.<p>Set during the 1960s anti-Hindi protests in Tamil Nadu, the movie focuses on the ideological conflicts, linguistic pride and social realities through a fictional narrative inspired by true events, with characters involved in the student-led movement against Hindi imposition.</p>.“Making the impossible possible”: Sudha Kongara credits Mani Ratnam for the vision behind ‘Parashakti’.<p>Written and directed by Sudha Kongara, <em>Parasakthi</em> is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in key roles. Music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Parasakthi is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on January 10, 2026.</p>