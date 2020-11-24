Tokyo's Nikkei sharply up after Trump agrees to transition aid

Tokyo shares opened markedly higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he no longer opposed government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.91 per cent or 486.82 points to 26,014.19 in early trade, playing catch-up after a long weekend with surges in other markets. The broader Topix index added 2.00 percent or 34.51 points to 1,761.90.

Shortly before the opening bell in Tokyo, Trump tweeted that the General Services Administration should start releasing federal funds and resources to start a transition, ending major uncertainty, although Trump has yet to concede defeat in the election.

"Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that (GSA administrator) Emily (Murphy) and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump tweeted.

The Tokyo market was already gearing up for a strong open as it returned to action after a three-day weekend, during which international markets surged on positive news about vaccines.

International investors have cheered news that British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine, following similar announcements by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Tokyo players were also welcoming the rebound of the dollar, which stood at 104.62 yen against 104.54 yen in New York on Monday.