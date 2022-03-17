Toyota to cut April global production 17% to 750,000 units

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is cutting its global vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units to 750,000 as a continued semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic bite into the automaker's production plans.
Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added.
Also Read | Toyota to suspend additional production in March on chip shortage
Toyota's global vehicle production would be down 10% in May and 5% in June compared to previous estimates made at the beginning of the year, a company executive said.
The announcement comes roughly a week after it said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days
You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account
DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe