Toyota to cut April global production 17% to 750,000 units

Toyota to cut April global production by 17%

Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000 units, it added

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Mar 17 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2022, 14:58 ist
Toyota's global vehicle production would be down 10% in May and 5% in June compared to previous estimates made at the beginning of the year, a company executive said. Credit: AFP Photo

Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday it is cutting its global vehicle production target in April by 150,000 units to 750,000 as a continued semiconductor shortage and the Covid-19 pandemic bite into the automaker's production plans.

Toyota's global vehicle production would be down 10% in May and 5% in June compared to previous estimates made at the beginning of the year, a company executive said.

The announcement comes roughly a week after it said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20% during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts. 

