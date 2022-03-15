Toyota to suspend additional production in March on chip shortage

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday there will be an additional domestic production suspension in March due to semiconductor shortages.

"Toyota will suspend production on one line at a factory for eight weekdays starting March 22 through the end of the month. The production of about 14,000 Noah and Voxy minivans would be affected due to the suspension," a Toyota spokesperson told Reuters.

Toyota said last week it will scale back domestic production by up to 20 per cent during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers struggling with shortages of chips and other parts.

Check out the latest videos from DH: