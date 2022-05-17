Twitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal

Twitter committed to Elon Musk's $44 billion deal

  • May 17 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 16:08 ist
Illustrative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it was committed to completing Elon Musk's $44 billion deal at the agreed price and terms.

Also Read | Twitter purchase won't go ahead without clarity on spam accounts, says Elon Musk

The deal is subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and is expected to close in 2022, the company said.

