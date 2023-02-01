Twitter shuts down collaborative posting feature

Twitter shuts down its collaborative posting feature 'CoTweets'

A CoTweet was a co-authored tweet that was posted to both writers' timelines and the timelines of their followers at the same time

Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Twitter has announced that it has shut down its collaborative posting feature 'CoTweets', which the micro-blogging platform had been testing for the "last several months".

"For the last several months we've been testing a new way to tweet together using CoTweets. We're sad to say that the current experiment is coming to an end," the platform said on its help centre page.

"CoTweets will no longer be available to create starting Tuesday, 1/31. Already existing CoTweets will be viewable for one more month at which point they will revert to Retweets. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

A CoTweet was a co-authored tweet that was posted to both writers' timelines and the timelines of their followers at the same time.

Users were able to identify CoTweet by the usernames and profile images of two authors in the header.

The feature allowed authors to share the spotlight, unlock opportunities for engaging new audiences and enhance their established partnerships.

When launched in July last year, the platform said that, "this limited-time experiment allows select accounts in Canada, Korea, and the US to send invites to CoTweet with another account."

