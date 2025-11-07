<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has dismissed a plea filed by Pavithra Gowda, an associate of Kannada film actor Darshan, seeking review of August 14, 2025 judgment, which set aside bail granted to her and others in the Renukaswamy murder case.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in an order on November 6, 2025, found no ground to review the judgment.</p><p>"We have carefully gone through the said order and the record. In our opinion, no case for review is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed," the bench said.</p><p>The review petition is examined by judges in chamber by circulation of papers and without the assistance from the counsel. </p>.Renukaswamy murder: Charges framed against Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and others; trial date decision on November 10.<p>On August 14, 2025, the apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024 order granting bail to Kannada film actor Darshan and other accused.</p><p>The other accused, whose bail was cancelled, were Nagaraju R, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Pavitra Gowda, Jagadeesh alias Jagga, Pradoosh S Rao alias Pradoosh.</p><p>Darshan, a 47-year-old Kannada actor, was arrested on June 11, 2024 in connection with the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga. </p><p>The victim’s body was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru on June 9, 2024.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan to get fresh clothes, bedding once a month but stay in quarantine cell.<p>According to the police, Renukaswamy had allegedly sent obscene messages to Darshan’s associate, Pavithra Gowda, which enraged the actor.</p><p>Police investigation led to the arrest of actor Darshan, his close friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 other associates.</p><p>The Bengaluru police also filed a charge sheet on September 3, 2024 naming Pavithra as accused number 1 and Darshan as the accused number 2. Police claimed that Renukaswamy's act of sending offensive messages to Pavithra was the motive of the offence.</p>