Renukaswamy murder case | Supreme Court rejects review plea by Pavithra Gowda against cancellation of bail

On August 14, 2025, the apex court had set aside the Karnataka High Court's December 13, 2024 order granting bail to Kannada film actor Darshan and other accused.
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 17:12 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 17:12 IST
