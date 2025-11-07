Menu
ICC Board decides to expand Women's ODI WC from eight teams to 10

'The ICC board, keen to build on the success of the event, agreed to expand the next edition of the tournament to 10 teams (from 8 teams in 2025).'
Last Updated : 07 November 2025, 17:11 IST
Published 07 November 2025, 17:11 IST
