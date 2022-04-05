Twitter to name top shareholder Elon Musk to board

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.
Also Read | Elon Musk poll may prompt an edit button on Twitter, CEO hints
Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.
Twitter shares surged 6 per cent in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27 per cent on Monday.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Man carries wife to hospital on cart, probe ordered
In Pics | Asia’s Best Restaurants in 2022
5 Bollywood-inspired fashion trends to keep an eye on
Fly less? Go vegan? How people can take climate action
Mumbai’s Ramzan fiesta back after two years!
The UN's 10,000-page red alert on climate change
99% of world breathes poor-quality air, says WHO
Thai airline's prank prompts royal insult complaint
'Ugly girls' can be married off: Textbook hails dowry