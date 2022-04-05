Twitter to name top shareholder Elon Musk to board

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would name top shareholder and Tesla boss Elon Musk to its board, a day after the billionaire disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media company.

Also Read | Elon Musk poll may prompt an edit button on Twitter, CEO hints

Musk will serve as a Class II director, with the term expiring at Twitter's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

Twitter shares surged 6 per cent in trading before the opening bell, after closing up over 27 per cent on Monday.

Check out latest DH videos here