Two top executives exit Ola ahead of Rs 7,500-crore IPO

Two top executives exit SoftBank-backed Ola ahead of Rs 7,500-crore IPO

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  Oct 19 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 15:54 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

SoftBank-backed Indian ride-hailing firm Ola's Chief Financial Officer Swayam Saurabh and Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

The departures come at a time when there have been reports on Ola's plans to raise up to $1 billion (Rs 7,500 crore) through an initial public offering in the next few months.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

