UAE says oil market stability helped by OPEC+ production commitment

Mazrouei said that it is necessary to maintain a balance between supply and demand in oil and gas markets

  Nov 15 2021
UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the OPEC+ commitment to increasing oil production by 400,000 bpd on a monthly basis contributes to market stability and balance, the state news agency (WAM) reported.

He added that the Gulf country continues to invest in the energy sector to meet growing demand and ensure stability in global markets.

He also said that it is necessary to maintain a balance between supply and demand in oil and gas markets.

