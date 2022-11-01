UPI transactions rise 7.7% to 730 crore in October

UPI transactions rise 7.7% to 730 crore in October

The corresponding value of transactions stood at Rs 4,451.87 crore in October as against Rs 4,244.76 crore in September

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2022, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 15:16 ist

Transactions through UPI rose 7.7 per cent to 730 crore and the total value stood at more than Rs 12.11 lakh crore in October. In September, there were 678 crore UPI-led digital transactions worth Rs 11.16 lakh crore.

The number of instant interbank fund transfers through IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) in October stood at 48.25 crore and the value was at Rs 4.66 lakh crore. In terms of transactions, it was higher by 4.3 per cent compared to September, according to the monthly data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) released on Tuesday.

The NETC FASTag, which facilitates automatic toll collection at NHAI's toll booths across the country, registered a 9.3 per cent growth in the number of transactions compared to 28.3 crore in September.

The corresponding value of transactions stood at Rs 4,451.87 crore in October as against Rs 4,244.76 crore in September.

While the Aadhaar card-enabled AePS, which facilitates easy, quick and safe banking transactions, increased to 11.77 crore in October compared to 10.27 crore in the previous month.

The value of AePS transactions rose to Rs 31,112.63 crore from Rs 26,665.58 crore.

NPCI is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
UPI
Payments
Banking

What's Brewing

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Why it took HBO so long to make shows about women

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

Post tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

India's defence ministry is world's biggest employer

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

Who's Sriram Krishnan? The man aiding Musk with Twitter

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 