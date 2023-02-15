Vedanta Resources says it cut net debt by $2 bn in FY23

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Resources, the parent of Indian resources giant Vedanta Ltd, said on Wednesday that it has cut its net debt by $2 billion (Rs 16,573.20 crore) in the last 11 months.

The company has completed half of its $4-billion (Rs 33,146.40 crore) debt reduction commitment ahead of plans, it said in a filing.

It added it will continue to reduce its $7.7-billion (Rs 63,830.69 crore) net debt during fiscal 2024 and 2025.

($1 = Rs 82.89)