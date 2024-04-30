Excise 'scam': Supreme Court questions ED on timing of CM Kejriwal's arrest ahead of Lok Sabha polls, seeks response

The bench said in this case there are no proceedings of attachments so far and if there are any such proceedings, then the ED will have to show how petitioner (Kejriwal) is connected to it.

Justice Khanna said the verdict on the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who is in custody in the excise policy scam case, was divided into two parts – the first part was in favour of Sisodia, and the second part was against him.

"You (Raju) have to tell us which part of Sisodia verdict does the petitioner (Kejriwal) case lie," the bench said.

Justice Khanna said the third important question relates to ED's power of arrest as it is the reason why Kejriwal has repeatedly approached the court.

"Look, they have not openly stated but it is quite apparent why they are repeatedly coming up against the remand because what they believe is that the threshold of section 19 of PMLA casts an onus on the prosecution and not on the accused," he told Raju.

Elaborating his question, Justice Khanna said that under Section 19 of the PMLA, the threshold is fairly high whereas the onus shifts on the accused when he seeks bail under Section 45 of the Act.

Section 19 of the PMLA empowers the ED to arrest persons based on the material in its possession, providing a reasonable basis to suspect that an individual has committed an offence punishable under the law.

Under Section 45 of the PMLA, there are two conditions for grant of bail to an accused which include the prosecutor be given an opportunity to oppose the bail plea and second the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that he is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.

The bench told Raju, "So, how do we interpret it? Do we make the threshold much higher and ensure that the standard is the same as to find the person who is guilty but then we have to deal with benefit of doubt and other things?"