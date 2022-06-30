Vedantu follows BYJU's, Unacademy to offset online losses, launches tuition centre

As the online learning space continues to shrink in India, edtech platform Vedantu on Thursday announced it has opened a 'hybrid' learning centre in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The tuition centre will primarily cater to students preparing for IIT-JEE and NEET exams.

"These hybrid centres are well equipped with hi-tech technology, the teaching model offers learning from the most inspiring master teachers across the country enabled by innovation to offer best-in-class live and interactive features in tier 3 and tier 4 cities," said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-Founder, Vedantu.

Also Read: Less than 500 laid off in Whitehat Jr, Toppr, Byju's says

The courses will cover preparation for IIT-JEE and NEET, a two-year course for students of Class 11 and a one-year course for the dropper batch.

According to the company, 6 per cent of IIT batch 2022-2026 are Vedantu students and over 1,500 students cleared JEE Advanced 2021, making the selection ratio 12.5 per cent, which is 3X higher than the national average of 3.5 per cent.

"Every student will be provided with personal Wi-Fi and 4G enabled tablets, to interact in class and study at home," said the company.

"If there is no improvement in marks, 100 per cent fee will be refunded," added the platform which offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments.

The move comes as edtech platforms like BYJU's and Unacademny have forayed into physical coaching centres nation-wide amid severe crunch in the online learning market.

Unacademy, which recently laid off hundreds of employees, was set to open a coaching centre in Kota and reportedly hired several teachers from India's premier coaching centre Allen Career Institute (ACI) that snowballed into a major controversy.

BYJU's, which has Aakash Educational Services in its kitty, has already opened its own branded offline tuition centres to cope with the tough times in the online learning space.

Vedantu in May fired more than 424 workers owing to "financial constraints".