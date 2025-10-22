<p>Two educational books written by a retired ISRO scientist based in Bengaluru will be launched on Thursday. Aimed at school students, the books explore topics such as life on Earth, environmental challenges, outer space, and space missions.</p>.<p>Author P Raghuthama Rao says he hopes to inspire young minds, following in the footsteps of his mentor A P J Abdul Kalam. “At climate conventions in Paris and elsewhere, world leaders talk about reducing carbon emissions, but they still haven’t agreed on how to make it happen. That’s why it’s important to educate children to protect our beautiful planet, because they will inherit it,” he says.</p>.<p>The books are titled <em>Earth, Sky & Space</em> and <em>Sky, Space & Outer Space</em>. They feature Abdul Kalam as the narrator, “who visits schools and answers children’s questions”. His explanations are supported by photographs sourced from NASA, ISRO and BBC, along with detailed captions. “Nearly 80% of the content consists of photographs and sketches,” Rao says.</p>.<p>The focus of the first book is on the diversity of life on Earth, from deserts to mountains and the North and South Poles, and the threats these ecosystems face. “At the end of the book, children take a pledge not to use plastic, and to only use green energy,” he shares.</p>.<p>In the second book, the focus shifts to outer space. It traces the history of flying, satellite launches, and highlights India’s efforts in using satellites to deliver telemedicine and tele-education, among others.</p>.<p>Rao began his career in the rocket engineering division of Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station. Kalam was the head of his division. Rao retired as Scientist G grade from Bengaluru’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, which functions under ISRO.</p>.<p>The books, priced at Rs 250 and Rs 200, are published by Vasantha Prakashana.</p>.<p>Launch on October 23, 11 am, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road; entry free. To order the books, write to vasantha_prakashana@yahoo.com or call 78921 06719.</p>