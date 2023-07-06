Video platform Vimeo's CEO Anjali Sud to step down

Video platform Vimeo's CEO to step down

She was at the helm of the company for the past six years.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 06 2023, 08:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2023, 08:34 ist
Vimeo's outgoing CEO Anjali Sud. Credit: Twitter/@anjsud

Video-hosting platform Vimeo said on Wednesday that its CEO Anjali Sud will leave the company next month to pursue other opportunities.

Sud, a former Amazon executive, who joined the company nine years ago as director of marketing, was at the helm of Vimeo for the past six years.

Board member Adam Gross, a former Salesforce and Dropbox executive, will take over as interim CEO, effective Sept. 1, while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Vimeo, whose shares rose 1.5 per cent in extended trading, also reaffirmed its outlook for the second quarter and full-year 2023.

