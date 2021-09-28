Sebi slaps Rs 75L fine in connection with Videocon case

Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017

  • Sep 28 2021, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 21:31 ist
The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling Rs 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.

Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.

The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017.

"Noticees being insiders had executed off market transactions while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI)," Sebi said.

Investigation in the scrip of Videocon was carried out between April-September 2017.

The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.

The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017.

The two promoter entities had either pledged their shares or transferred their shares of Videocon Industries to other entities during UPSI period. The authorised representative, Venugopal Dhoot was an insider and traded on behalf of the two promoter companies who were also insiders during the UPSI period.

For violation of market norms, they are facing a fine of Rs 25 lakh each.

Sebi
Videocon
insider trading
Business News

