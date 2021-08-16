Wall Street opens lower as China data sours mood

Wall Street opens lower as China data sours mood

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.5 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 35490.83

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 16 2021, 19:27 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 19:27 ist
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.4 points at the opening bell. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs at open on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.5 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 35490.83.

The S&P 500 fell 6.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 4461.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.4 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 14771.53 at the opening bell. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Wall steet
Nasdaq
US Stocks
Stock market
S&P 500
Business News

What's Brewing

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

'Suicidal reproducer' mammal survives Australia fires

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

How the masking debate evolved through the pandemic

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

One city’s glimpse of what Taliban future may hold

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

$88 bn spent on Afghan forces that surrendered tamely

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

The rise and fall of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

Haiti earthquake death toll jumps to 1,297

 