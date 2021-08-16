Wall Street opens lower as China data sours mood

The Dow and the S&P 500 slipped from record highs at open on Monday as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth and hurt shares of sectors that are closely linked to the health of the US economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.5 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 35490.83.

The S&P 500 fell 6.4 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 4461.65​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 51.4 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 14771.53 at the opening bell.