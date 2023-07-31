Walmart buys out $1.4 billion Tiger Global stake in Flipkart 

Walmart pays $1.4 billion to boost Flipkart stake

Walmart acquired a majority stake of 77% in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018, and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Walmart has paid $1.4 billion to buy out hedge fund Tiger Global's investment in its Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart and acquired private equity firm Accel's remaining 1 per cent stake in the company as well, media reports said on Monday.

The Wall Street Journal said Walmart bought the shares from Tiger Global recently, valuing the Indian company at about $35 billion. This is down from a near-$38 billion valuation which Flipkart had attained in 2021.

Also Read | Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support local MSMEs

The US retailer bought a 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018.

Accel's stake sale in Flipkart was reported by the Economic Times newspaper. The report did not say how much Walmart paid for the stake.

A Walmart spokesperson told Reuters on Monday that the company bought additional shares of Flipkart from some investors, including Tiger Global, but did not share any other details.

Accel and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. 

 

 

