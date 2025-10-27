Karur stampede: TVK's Vijay meets victims’ families at resort near Chennai

<p>Actor-politician Vijay on Monday met the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram near , a month after the tragic incident.</p>.<p>Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has arranged the meeting at a resort where the party has booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.<p>As many as 41 people lost their lives and over 60 injured in the stampede that occurred at the TVK meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27.</p>