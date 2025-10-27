Menu
Karur stampede: TVK's Vijay meets victims’ families at resort near Chennai

Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has arranged the meeting at a resort where the party has booked 50 rooms to enable him to personally meet the bereaved families and convey his condolences.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025
Published 27 October 2025
