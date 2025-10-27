<p>Colombo: Indian sailors were among the 14-member crew rescued by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lankan</a> Navy from the merchant vessel Integrity Star after it experienced engine failure.</p>.<p>Naval spokesman Commander Buddhika Sampath said the vessel was in distress 100 nautical miles south of Sri Lanka and the “crew was in a desperate situation”.</p>.<p>"Nine of the 14 crew members were Indian nationals," Sampath said.</p>.Tamil Nadu fishermen observe strike condemning arrest by Lankan Navy.<p>Upon receiving the distress alert, the Samudura craft was deployed for a search and rescue operation under the directives of the Ministry of Defence, the navy said. </p><p>The vessel was brought to the southern port of Hambantota.</p>.<p>The Maritime Rescue Coordination Center was assisted by another merchant vessel in the vicinity, Morning Glory, the navy said. </p>