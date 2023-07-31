Walmart pays $1.4 billion to boost Flipkart stake

Walmart pays $1.4 billion to boost Flipkart stake

Walmart acquired a majority stake of 77% in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018, and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 06:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Walmart has paid $1.4 billion to buy out hedge fund Tiger Global's investment in e-commerce firm Flipkart, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a letter by the hedge-fund to its investors.

The transaction brings the value of the e-commerce firm to $35 billion from nearly $38 billion after it sold its shares to Japan's SoftBank, US retailer Walmart and other investors in 2021, the report said.

Walmart, Flipkart and Tiger Global did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Also Read | Walmart, Flipkart join hands with Telangana govt to upskill, support local MSMEs

Earlier this year the Economics Times reported that private equity firms Accel and Tiger Global, two early backers of Flipkart, were in talks to sell their remaining stake in the company to Walmart.

Tiger Global held about 4 per cent of the company, according to the ET report.

Walmart acquired a majority stake of 77 per cent in Flipkart for about $16 billion in 2018, and later that year said it could take the company public in four years.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Flipkart
Walmart
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

DH Toon | No 'award-wapsi' vow

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Consumer forum asks insurer to pay jewellery store ₹80L

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

Schools must spot and stop bullying 

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

'Barbenheimer' box office sales keep rolling

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Shimla landslides: Apple growers dump fruits in stream

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Prince William serves burgers to surprised diners

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Goa Challengers win Ultimate Table Tennis season four

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

The Atlantic is at risk of circulation collapse

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

Kosovo: Graffiti rejuvenates Pristina's concrete jungle

 