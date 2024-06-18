BJP preps for assembly polls, names in-charges

New Delhi: After the Lok Sabha results shock, the BJP has decided to work on the upcoming assembly polls.

On Monday, it assigned senior ministers as in-charges for these states. Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw were given the job of handling Maharashtra, where the party needs to get its affairs with its allies in order.

In Haryana, where it lost half the seats it won in 2019, the party has assigned union minister Dharmenrda Pradhan and former Tripura CM Biplab Deb. Union minister Shivraj Chouhan and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma have been assigned Jharkhand, while Kishan Reddy has been assigned Jammu and Kashmir.