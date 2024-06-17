MHA to talk to Meiteis, Kukis in Manipur to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Underscoring the importance of coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities at the earliest so as to bridge the ethnic divide in the state.

Reviewing the security situation in the north-eastern state where fresh incidents of violence were reported recently, he said the union government has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state while directing officials to take strict legal action against those who indulge in violence.

Issuing directions to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in Manipur, he also stressed on strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur and promised to increase the strength of security forces if required.