MHA to talk to Meiteis, Kukis in Manipur to bridge ethnic divide: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Underscoring the importance of coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will talk to both Meitei and Kuki communities at the earliest so as to bridge the ethnic divide in the state.
Reviewing the security situation in the north-eastern state where fresh incidents of violence were reported recently, he said the union government has been actively supporting the Manipur government in strengthening the security situation in the state while directing officials to take strict legal action against those who indulge in violence.
Issuing directions to ensure that no further incident of violence takes place in Manipur, he also stressed on strategic deployment of central forces to restore peace and tranquillity in Manipur and promised to increase the strength of security forces if required.
"The Home Minister underscored the importance of a coordinated approach to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict. He said that the MHA will talk to both the groups, Meiteis and Kukis, so as to bridge the ethnic divide, at the earliest. The Government of India has been actively supporting the Manipur Government in strengthening the security situation in the state," an official statement said.
Responding to the statement, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, "Thank God (the true one) for small mercies. What has he been doing for the past 13 months?"
Earlier when the announcement of the review meeting was made on Monday morning, Ramesh said, "All this is very well but when will the non-biological PM visit Manipur? When will he meet with the CM of Manipur, the two newly elected MPs and with political parties and leaders from the state?"
In the official statement, the MHA said Shahalso reviewed the situation in relief camps and directed proper availability of food, water, medicines and other basic amenities. Shah instructed the Manipur Chief Secretary to ensure proper health and education facilities for the displaced people and their rehabilitation.
The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Army Chief (Designate) Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Security Advisor to Manipur government Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi, Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh and Assam Rifles DG Pradeep Chandran Nair. (ENDS)
Published 17 June 2024, 15:40 IST