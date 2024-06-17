Explained | Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa president; what happens next?

Here is what has happened and what to expect next:

What has happened?

Just a few hours after the first session of the new parliament got underway on Friday, the white-led, pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) announced it would co-govern with the ANC "in a spirit of unity and collaboration".

Two smaller parties, the socially conservative Inkatha Freedom Party and the right-wing Patriotic Alliance, are also part of the pact.

The Marxist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party said it will not be part of a government that includes the DA or the Freedom Front Plus - two parties that draw support from the white minority.

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, is also not part of the unity government.

MK, which came in a surprising third in last month's vote, has said it will join an alliance of smaller opposition parties in parliament called the "Progressive Caucus", which includes the EFF and the centre-left United Democratic Movement.

This alliance will be the official opposition to the coalition government.