Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

'Wind man of India' Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 02 2022, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 12:09 ist

Tulsi Tanti, the founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy and a renowned expert on renewable energy, died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening.

Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered a cardiac arrest, a company official said.

He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Tulsi R.Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited... on 1st October 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day."

In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the firm, it added.

Suzlon Energy is in the process of raising Rs 1,200 crore through a rights issue.

The official said Tanti was on his way home in Pune after holding a series of meetings in Ahmedabad regarding the rights issue.

Tanti was widely known as the visionary who pioneered the renewables revolution in India.

He spearheaded the wind energy revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995.

He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterised by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised an end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to 'Go Green' and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.

Under Tanti's leadership, Suzlon emerged as a prominent player in the global renewable energy market.

His vision led to Suzlon setting up R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and India that employ over 200 engineers. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

suzlon
Business News

What's Brewing

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

Bolsonaro vs Lula: Brazil's choices in divisive polls

In sync with the rhythm of life

In sync with the rhythm of life

I am a potato & this is my story...

I am a potato & this is my story...

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

On the Mahabharata trail in Kurukshetra

Grey matters

Grey matters

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Soaked in a festering cynicism

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

Inmates in Kolkata prison get special Durga Puja food

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

DH Toon | Convenient remembrance

 