Wipro CC&L set up a venture fund to invest in start-ups

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting announced the launch of Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures on Thursday. It will invest in innovative start-ups in the consumer brands space. The venture will focus on companies with a differentiated approach where both parties can learn by leveraging their strengths and add value, the firm said in a statement

“Our investment in Happily Unmarried was our first step. We also bring deep knowledge of operations and the ability to scale up, and an understanding of consumers in India and South East Asia markets. These would support start-ups in their endeavor to grow rapidly”, said Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures.

In the consumer brands business, the company is looking to invest in new-age start-ups in digital, e-commerce, and other ventures and said that it will invest in companies in India and Southeast Asia that have strong entrepreneurs and a sound business model.