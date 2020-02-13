YES Bank to announce Q3 results by March 14

Embattled private sector lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said that it would announce its third quarter and nine months ended December 2019 financial results on or before March 14.

“While we shall keep the Exchanges apprised of progress with respect to capital raising, in the meantime, we request you to kindly take note of our decision to announce our quarterly financial results for Q3 FY 2019-20 on or before March 14, 2020,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sebi regulations under the compliance calendar state that any listed firm must submit their results to the exchanges within 45 days of the quarter-end. “The listed entity shall submit quarterly and year-to-date standalone financial results to the stock exchange within forty-five days of end of each quarter, (other than last quarter) along with Limited Review Report or Audit Report as applicable,” Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR) says.

Fundraising plan

The Bank also said that it has received non-binding expression of interest (EoI) from various investors.

“As you are aware, the Bank is currently engaged in capital raising. In this regard we wish to disclose that we have received non-binding expressions of interest (“EoIs”) from several prominent investors. These include JC Flowers & Co. LLC; Tilden Park Capital Management LP; OHA (UK) LLP (part of Oak Hill Advisors); Silver Point Capital,” the bank said.

The Bank and its financial advisors are currently in discussions with these investors on the commercial terms including pricing of their investments.

It may be noted that it will be subject to certain conditions and receipt of requisite approvals including regulatory approvals with respect to the size of the stake to be acquired, as well as necessary dispensations with regard to applicable pricing guidelines, the bank further added.