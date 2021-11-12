Media on trains: ZEEL says RailTel terminated contract

ZEEL initiates legal proceedings against termination of contract to provide media content on trains

The contract, which was on a build-own-operate basis for 10 years, was terminated by RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday

A guard stands next to a banner of Zee television outside a film studio in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday said RailTel Corporation of India has terminated the agreement with its subsidiary for providing media content in trains, and it has initiated legal proceedings against it.

Margo Networks, a subsidiary of ZEEL, had entered into a content-on-demand (COD) contract with RailTel Corporation of India for providing media content in all express and suburban trains and all Wi-Fi-enabled railway stations.

The contract, which was on a build-own-operate basis for 10 years, was terminated by RailTel Corporation of India on Thursday (November 11), ZEEL said in a regulatory filing.

"The company has initiated appropriate legal proceedings against the Notice of Termination," said ZEEL.

RailTel Corporation is a public sector undertaking and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optical fibre network on the exclusive right of way (ROW) along the railway track.

