Zerodha faces snag in early trade, issue resolved now

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 11 2022, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 10:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Discount broker Zerodha's customers faced difficulties with the app on Thursday morning.

A company spokesperson said the price was not ticking for a few customers, and the issue has been fixed now.

Some of the affected customers took to social media to complain about the app not working early into trade and shared screenshots of the troubles.

