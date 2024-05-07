Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP intensifies campaign, asserts I.N.D.I.A. bloc will sweep Delhi's seven seats

Addressing a 'Sankalp Sabha' in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, Rai said, "People believing in Modi gave all seven seats to the BJP but its MPs did nothing. Now, the people are going to give all these seats to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc candidates."

AAP is contesting four constituencies in Delhi under a seat-share arrangement with its I.N.D.I.A. bloc partner Congress, which has fielded candidates on the remaining three.