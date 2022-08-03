Zomato falls nearly 7% on reports of Uber stake sale

Shares of Zomato Ltd fell up to 6.8 per cent on Wednesday, in their biggest drop in more than a week, a day after reports said that Uber Technologies planned to sell its entire stake in the Indian food delivery firm.
Uber is the likely seller of a 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million is based on the lower end of a price range of Rs 48 rupees- Rs 54 set for the block deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Uber and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal. The term sheet did not name the potential seller.
About 12.1 million shares were exchanged in a block deal priced at 52.5 rupees in pre-open trade, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Zomato shares were last down 1.5 per cent at 54.7 rupees, with more than 232 million shares traded, twice their 30-day average.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand
Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru
Plastic ban: Fun of packed cones
DH Toon | 'No question of a recession in India'
Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?
India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG
Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?
Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later
How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia