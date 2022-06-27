Zomato shares fall over 6%

Zomato shares fall over 6%

The stock declined 6.40 per cent to settle at Rs 65.85 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 7.53 per cent to Rs 65.05

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 27 2022, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 18:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Zomato Ltd fell by over 6 per cent on Monday after announcement that the online food delivery platform will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore.

The stock declined 6.40 per cent to settle at Rs 65.85 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 7.53 per cent to Rs 65.05.

At the NSE, it went lower by 6.59 per cent to settle at Rs 65.85 apiece.

Zomato Ltd on Friday said it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.

Read | Did Zomato buy Blinkit to offset its losses from online food delivery?

The company's board at a meeting held on Friday approved the acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore at a price of Rs 13.45 lakh per equity share, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand. It was formerly known as Grofers.

The transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato having face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 70.76 per equity share on a preferential basis, it added.

The company already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL, the filing said.

"This high cash burning sector houses fierce competition from the likes of Zepto, Dunzo, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, etc and it will be interesting to see how this expensive investment by Zomato pans out in the future," said Shivam Bajaj, Founder and CEO at Avener Capital, on Zomato - Blinkit deal.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Zomato
Business News
NSE
BSE
Stocks

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 