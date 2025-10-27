<p>Bengaluru: With 18 deals worth $657 million, the third quarter of 2025 (July-September) witnessed 3x growth sequentially for tech service providers in the mergers and acquisitions space. </p><p>Some of the deals during this quarter include IT services firm Wipro's acquisition of HARMAN's DTS unit for $375 million and Infosys' acquisition of a majority stake in Telstra Group unit for $151 million. All these acquisitions focus on cloud-native and automation-first capabilities, according to the Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker Q3 2025.</p><p>The tech startups sector saw modest activity in M&A with three deals worth $1.2 million, focused on AI-led automation and content platforms. Notable deals in this space include Screen-Magic's acquisition of Voxgenie and Foliflex Cables’ acquisition of Blinkit AI.</p><p>In the private equity space, 22 deals were closed, totalling $63 million, down 41% sequentially.</p>.India sees Venture Capital investment slow in Q3.<p>In the overall tech deal landscape, 80 deals were recorded, up 33% quarter on quarter, and the overall disclosed deal values were $1.48 billion, with high-value deals over $50 million quadrupling in number and increasing more than fivefold in value compared to Q2, the report stated.</p><p>The third quarter also highlighted strong investor and acquirer interest in AI, SaaS and enterprise automation.</p><p>Raja Lahiri, Partner and Technology Industry Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, said, “Q3 2025 reflects a clear shift in India’s tech ecosystem, with investors and acquirers prioritising value-driven, infrastructure-focused deals in AI, SaaS, and enterprise automation. Early and mid-stage funding, along with selective cross-border M&A, underlines confidence in India’s ability to deliver globally scalable, platform-first solutions."</p><p>In the Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Qualified Institution Placements (QIP) landscape, the third quarter saw muted public market activity in the tech sector, with only one IPO and no QIP transactions.</p>