Zydus gets tentative FDA nod to market cancer drug

Zydus Cadila gets tentative nod from USFDA to market cancer drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2021, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2021, 15:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Ibrutinib tablets used in the treatment of certain types of cancers.

The company has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Ibrutinib tablets, in the strengths of 140 mg, 280 mg, 420 mg and 560 mg, Zydus Cadila said in a statement.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad, it added.

"Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers, such as mantle cell lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia," Zydus Cadila said.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, the company added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zydus Cadila
United States
USFDA
Cancer

What's Brewing

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Will 'Hungama 2' live up to expectations?

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Maglev Train: China unveils futuristic fastest train

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Eid al-Adha 2021: 5 delicacies to treat your taste buds

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

Subdued Eid celebrations under the shadow of Covid-19

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

How you can be better protected against Pegasus

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

Tokyo kicks off Games amid Covid-19 fears

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

NSO Spyware: Apple devices still safe for most users

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Netflix’s lead in subscribers is narrowing

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

Power Game: Thomas Bach’s iron grip on the Olympics

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

DH Toon | Centre's all-weather nationalism

 