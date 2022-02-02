Zydus Cadila starts supply of Covid-19 vaccine to govt

Zydus Cadila starts supply of Covid-19 vaccine to govt

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, it added

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 02 2022, 12:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 12:19 ist
The Zydus Cadila vaccine is priced at Rs 265 per dose. Credit: AFP File Photo

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has commenced supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the central government.

The company has initiated the supply as per the order placed by the government, the drug firm said in a statement.

The group is also planning to make the vaccine available in the private market, it added.

ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine administered intradermally.

Also Read | Bihar, UP among seven states to be administered ZyCoV-D vaccine first

"The vaccine will be priced at Rs 265 per dose and the applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST," Zydus Cadila said.

The Ahmedabad-based drugmaker has also entered into a definitive agreement with Shilpa Medicare Ltd, a contract manufacturing organisation, to produce mutually agreeable doses of ZyCoV-D.

It has also entered into an agreement with Enzychem Lifesciences of the Republic of Korea for the manufacturing license and technology transfer for the Plasmid DNA Vaccine, Zydus Cadila noted.

ZyCoV-D is a Plasmid DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance.

Check out latest DH videos here

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Zydus Cadila
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

DH Radio: Caste, communalism & Covid in UP elections

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

The world's longest-reigning monarchs

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

DH Toon | Middle class, go fend for yourself

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Vladimir Putin's Ukraine obsession

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

Asteroid may hitchhike with Earth for 4,000 years

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

'Marine heatwaves impacting Indian monsoon rainfall'

 