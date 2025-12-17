Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab: Inmates run amok in Ludhiana Central prison; Jail Superintendent injured

During a routine check, jail officials who entered the premises were allegedly attacked by inmates, with police personnel deployed inside the jail also being assaulted.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 04:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 04:23 IST
India NewsPunjabLudhiana

Follow us on :

Follow Us