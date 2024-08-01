Byju’s ex-director fined Rs 8.37 lakhs a day over missing Rs 4,460 crores

Instead, Shannon ruled that Ravindran’s lawyers must continue to represent their clients until at least a hearing next month, when all sides return to US Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, where much of the conflict has been playing out.

The moves are the latest twists to an usual saga involving a company that was once a symbol of India’s rising technology sector. Within 18 months of borrowing Rs 10,040 crores from US lenders in 2022, Byju’s missed key financial reporting deadlines, had their offices raided by Indian regulators and was accused by American lenders of defaulting.

Since then, the company has been accused of fraudulently transferring Rs 4,460 crores away from a shell company set up in the US that was responsible for paying the debt. Byju’s has defended its actions by claiming it has been targeted by predatory lenders.

The missing money is at the heart of a dispute between lenders owed Rs 10,040 crores and the startup founded by entrepreneur Byju Raveendran.

The missing cash belongs to a bankrupt shell company, Byju’s Alpha Inc., which is affiliated with Think & Learn and was taken over by the lenders after their loan defaulted.

The US bankruptcy case is BYJU’s Alpha Inc., 24-10140, US Bankruptcy Court District of Delaware (Wilmington).