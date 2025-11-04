<p>Chennai: Legislator PH Manoj Pandian, who was expelled from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> in 2022 after he owed allegiance to former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/o-panneerselvam">O Panneerselvam</a>, on Tuesday joined the ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dravida-munnetra-kazhagam">Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam</a> (DMK). </p><p>Manoj Pandian is the son of former Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker PH Pandian, who was known for his proclamation that he had sky-high powers as the presiding officer of the House. </p><p>Manoj Pandian, the MLA from Alangulam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tirunelveli-news">Tirunelveli</a> district, is the third AIADMK leader to join the DMK in the past few months after Anwar Raajah and Dr V Maitreyan, who cited the party’s alliance with the BJP as the reason to quit. </p>.DMK files plea in Supreme Court against SIR of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.<p>Pandian’s induction into the DMK is expected to a boost to the party in Tirunelveli district and his hailing from the dominant Nadar caste will also play a role. </p><p>Pandian, a lawyer by profession, owed allegiance to Panneerselvam when he rebelled against Palaniswami in 2022. After staying with him for three years, the legislator slowly withdrew himself from OPS’ camp which has lost its political relevance. </p>.Dhinakaran criticises AIADMK for removing Sengottaiyan, says party will face political setback.<p>“I decided to join the DMK because Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> is rooted to the Dravidian ideology despite relentless pressure from the BJP. It is only the DMK which continues to uphold the principles and ideology of the Dravidian movement,” Pandian said. He also alleged that AIADMK was no longer the organisation nurtured by its founder M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.</p><p>“The AIADMK is now dependent on another party,” Pandian added.</p>