Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu's expelled AIADMK leader Manoj Pandian joins DMK

Manoj Pandian, the MLA from Alangulam in Tirunelveli district, is the third AIADMK leader to join the DMK in the past few months after Anwar Raajah and Dr V Maitreyan.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 09:07 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us