Byju's gets NCLT notice over BCCI plea claiming Rs 158 crore default

New Delhi: Insolvency tribunal NCLT has issued notice to Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, which provides online educational services under the brand name of Byju's, over a petition filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The BCCI has filed a petition claiming dues of Rs 158 crore as an operational creditor under section 9 of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code 2016.

Admitting BCCI's plea, a two-member Bengaluru-based bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) issued notice to Think & Learn on November 28, 2023.