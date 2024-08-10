Cabinet approves Rs 1,765.67cr Clean Plant Programme to boost horticulture sector

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Clean Plant Programme (CPP) proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with the investment of Rs 1,765.67 crore.

“The programme is set to revolutionize the horticulture sector in India and is expected to set new standards for excellence and sustainability. Announced earlier in the Budget Speech by the Finance Minister in February 2023, the CPP represents a major leap forward in enhancing the quality and productivity of fruit crops across the nation,” said the statement.