Calicut-bound Air India Express flight catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi airport

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut made an emergency landing back in Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of its engines on Friday, ANI reported.
Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.
"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb," said DGCA.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup
Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click
ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence
DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class
'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days
Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II