Calicut-bound Air India Express flight catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi airport

Air India Express flight catches fire, all flyers safe

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 03 2023, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut made an emergency landing back in Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of its engines on Friday, ANI reported.

"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb," said DGCA.

More to follow...

Air India
Business News
Abu Dhabi

