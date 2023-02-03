Calicut-bound Air India Express flight catches fire, returns to Abu Dhabi airport

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut made an emergency landing back in Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of its engines on Friday, ANI reported.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

"Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No.1 engine flameout at 1000ft during the climb," said DGCA.

More to follow...