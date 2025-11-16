<p>Amravati, Maharashtra: BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde has alleged that a racket is operating in Maharashtra's Amravati and Yavatmal districts to forcibly convert transgender individuals to Islam.</p>.<p>Bonde told reporters on Saturday that some transgender persons from Amravati approached him with a complaint of forced religious conversion, which has created an atmosphere of fear among the community.</p>.BJP plans to raise tunnel road, school closures in winter session.<p>Some of the affected individuals reconverted to Hinduism through a ritual at the Kumbh Mela (held earlier this year at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh), he said.</p>.<p>Bonde said he will inform Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the issue and demanded immediate police action into the matter.</p>