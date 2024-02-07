JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Canara Bank board to consider stock split on February 26

Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity.
Last Updated 07 February 2024, 10:58 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Canara Bank on Wednesday said it is planning split of the equity shares of the state-owned bank to boost the stock's liquidity.

The decision in this regard will be taken by the bank's Board of Directors in a meeting, which is scheduled on February 26, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The meeting's agenda is "to seek in principle approval from the board of directors for sub-division/split of the equity shares of the bank, subject to prior approval of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other statutory/regulatory/Government of India approvals, as may be required," it said.

Shares of the bank were trading 4.16 per cent higher at Rs 542.95 per unit on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 February 2024, 10:58 IST)
Business NewsCanara BankStock

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT